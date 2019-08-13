The scandal at the “Miss Ukraine”: the participant was suspected of increasing breast (photo, video)
Around one of the participants of the beauty contest “Miss Ukraine”, the winner of which will be called on 12 September, erupted serious scandal. First, the Chios Marina from Odessa went because she is the sister of the Director of competition Victoria the Kios. The Network discussed that the kinship is clearly committed to take a high place in the final. Marina has met that passed all the auditions on the same basis.
Now the girl with curvaceous accused that she had a boob job. They say that her bust is not natural — can’t have skinny girls to be that size. “Why are you lying that you have your Breasts? It is seen that silicone”, “Breasts of this size natural this will not” write in the Network.
23-year-old Marina decided to radically refute all the rumors and speculation — she went over to a plastic surgeon. The doctor examined the girl and pronounced the verdict — the breast is natural, the Marina was really lucky.
And the girl never misses an opportunity to brag of your forms, publishing a photo in a bathing suit.
We will remind, the final show of “Miss Ukraine” will take place on September 12 at the Palace “Ukraine”. His guest might become Melania trump, the national Committee sent an official invitation. Also expected to be the world’s celebrities, whose names are kept secret.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter