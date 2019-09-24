The scandal between Kolomoisky and Schuster showed mark fotozhabu

The history of the scandal between businessman Igor Kolomoisky and journalist Savik Shuster is gaining new momentum.

The network has published fotozhabu, which ridiculed the Ukrainian oligarch and his claim to the journalist.

The picture Kolomoisky presented in the form of hero of the Soviet film “Ivan Vasilyevich changes a profession” and “inserted” in his hands a sign that he allegedly stole.

Recall that recently the businessman has accused Shuster that he owes him $ 2.3 million for the program, which Studio lead released in 2015. The journalist denies the charges and promises to sue an oligarch.

