The scandal comes from the 90’s: singer Aziza Talkova accused in pimping, she threaten violence
The family of musician Igor Talkov, who died in 1991, filed a statement to the police on the singer Aziz.
As reported by Telegram-channel Mash, the relatives of the deceased will also hold a big press conference.
“On the horizon, another scandal comes from the 90’s”, — stated in the message channel.
According to nsn. fm, native talc has filed two lawsuits: the protection of honor and dignity, as well as another — libel.
The family’s lawyer Talc Nina Averina says Aziz to the whole world accused Talkov in pimping and must answer for it.
According to the lawyer, 17 Jun Aziz in the program “really” “told about the alleged fact in December 1990 when Igor Talkov took her outside of Moscow under the pretext of dinner and announced outside of the town, bringing her to a crime boss, he wants her to meet. She refused and got out of the car, picked her up and drove to Moscow. The whole transfer was accompanied by obscene utterances on the part of the lawyer Benchina, who openly called Igor Talkov pimp”.
The presenter also asked Aziza, could her lover Igor Malakhov, knowing about the act Talkov, to kill him.
“The reason that they came up with, used to guide the investigation and the public on the idea that the killer is not Valery Shlyafman, and the late Igor Malakhov”, — said the lawyer.
She recalled that Aziz, according to investigators, could be an accomplice to the murder Talkov.
Igor Talkov was killed on 6 October 1991 in Saint-Petersburg in sports Palace “Jubilee”. Murder accused Valery shlyafman. He wanted to arrest, but in January 1992 the man left on a constant residence to Israel.
We will remind, Aziz said earlier that is friends with the son talc and often talks to him about his father.
