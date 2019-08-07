The scandal in Kyrgyzstan: “the thief in the law” chic celebrated her birthday “under the nose”…
“Thief in law” Kamchibek of Kolbaev (Kolya Kirgiz) over the weekend celebrated the birthday in the resort town of Cholpon-ATA on lake Issyk-Kul. It is reported CrimeRussia.
According to the Agency, the event was attended by high-ranking officials, deputies of Kyrgyzstan, business leaders and colleagues kolbaeva by “thieves” world.
The event location is not known. According to sources, the Agency, birthday kolbaeva celebrated in the restaurant FlamingoBay in a gated cottage village “Khanate”. The institution stated that a private party is really planned, however, the customer canceled it. Sources at the restaurant said that the Banquet was moved to the restaurant “Lamb”.
The reason for the transfer, the Agency said, could be a visit to Cholpon-ATA, the Kyrgyz President, Sooronbai Jeenbekov.
Despite the well-publicized events, the interior Ministry of Kyrgyzstan said that he did not know about the birthday, “the lawyer”. And this is very surprising, as in many countries of the former Soviet Union began a fierce struggle with the criminal authorities.
The Agency notes that Kolbaev deals in Kyrgyzstan economic and resort business. In particular, it is associated with several Seating areas, restaurants, clubs and resorts on Issyk-Kul. According to the chief of Service of criminal militia of Azamat Toktonalieva, and Kolbaeva periodically conducted preventive conversations. Whether this conversation before my birthday, “the lawyer” is not specified.
