The scandal of the apartments and cars of the people’s Deputy from “Servants of the people” ridiculed funny fotozhabu
The network has a good laugh in the wealth of the people’s Deputy from the presidential faction “servant of the people,” Alexander Dubinsky.
Picture published by political analyst Alexei holomuzki on his page in Facebook.
In the Internet posted a shot from the Soviet film “Ivan Vasilyevich changes a profession”. On the fotozhabu listed property Deputy Dubinsky, who owns dozens of apartments and cars.
We will remind, journalists conducted an investigation and found that the MP is the owner of 24 apartments, 70 acres of land, two houses and 17 cars. Some assets recorded on his mother, and the wife.