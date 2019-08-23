The scandal surrounding Biden, the media reported on the meeting of counsel of the trump man Zelensky
Lawyer trump is interested in the possible actions of Ukrainian officials to the detriment of the election campaign of the current President of the United States in 2016.
Personal lawyer Donald trump Rudolph Giuliani once again urged the Ukrainian authorities to conduct an investigation in respect of political opponents of President of the United States, reported the New York Times.
The newspaper writes that in the past few weeks, Giuliani was off the phone and held a personal meeting in Madrid with senior representative of the new President of Ukraine, calling on Kiev to accelerate the investigation of two issues that are of great interest to trump.
One of them is to find out, did the Ukrainian officials any efforts to harm the election campaign of trump in 2016, the newspaper said.
In addition, it is proposed to establish, whether there is inappropriate communication between the diplomatic efforts of former Vice-President of the USA Joseph Biden in Ukraine and the role played by his son in the gas company in this country.
Giuliani said that he was acting on his own behalf as a private person, with the knowledge and cooperation of the state Department, indicates the New York Times. He did not say whether trump endorses this work and if he knows about it at all.
As previously wrote ForumDaily:
- May 9, it became known that Rudy Giuliani intends to visit Kiev and met with the elected President of the country.
- However, two days later, the lawyer said that he canceled the visit because of “enemies of the trump” surrounded by Zelensky.
- The team of the elected President of Ukraine said that Giuliani “was misled”, and accused the Prosecutor General of Ukraine Yuriy Lutsenko.
- Earlier, Giuliani has repeatedly stated that the origins of the idea of collusion trump with Russia, which in the end turned out to be fake, can be in Ukraine. And in the process of creating this idea, not the last role was played by the Obama administration and personally to Vice-President Joe Biden, who tried to cover up the corruption oborudki his son in Ukraine.
- Despite the fact that Ukrainian law enforcement agencies have collected a large amount of information on irregularities and corruption of Democrats, the U.S. investigative Agency has not shown interest in these data.