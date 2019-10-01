The scandal with the appointment of ex-leader of fighters “DNR” the mayor of the city in Russia continued
After one of the leaders of the terrorist “DNR” Dmitry Trapeznikov was the chair of the mayor of the Russian city of Elista, the people of Kalmykia Republic was extremely dissatisfied with the appointment. Representatives of the Kalmyk community wrote a letter to the Russian Prosecutor General and demand to check on a post of the mayor of capital of Kalmykia, and totally unfit for the position.
Kalmyks pay attention to what Trapeznikov of a day not worked in Russia, knows Russian laws, and may not even handed the Ukrainian passport. In addition, there is no doubt that Trapeznikov not wanted “by Interpol” for his activities in the ranks of “DNR”.
Other qualities Trapeznikov also have a question: on paper he managed for two years to finish three universities in the occupied Donetsk and the Russian Federation. The circumstances of obtaining Russian citizenship is also very vague and not particularly covered.
The appeal brings the journalist Denis Kazansky in Twitter.
We will remind, on a post of the mayor of Elista residents of Kalmykia wanted to see a man from your region. People EN masse to criticize the head of Kalmykia to bath Hasikov, which supported the appointment Trapeznikov. Hasikov is justified that invite Trapeznikova to Elista was his personal decision.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter