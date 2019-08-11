The scandal with the breakdown of the concert Maruv in Belgorod-Dniester continued: new details
Failure of performance the infamous singer Maruv festival MUSIC FEST UP near Odessa acquires new details. Representatives of the singer and the organizers of the show are blaming one another in the cancellation of the concert.
Maruv was announced headliner of the show, but the show was canceled just an hour before the show, when the spacious hall under “the open sky” filled the audience.
Representatives Maruv claim that the concert organizers allegedly failed to comply with domestic and technical riders. But the organizers themselves — a completely different version of the causes of “cultural” emergency. The organizers of the show insist that the singer and her team is to blame for disrupting the concert.
According to the organizers, Maruv and accompanying persons lived in a hotel at the water Park in the Gulf. However, the singer did not like the room. The star was offered to move to any apartment on the premises. To this a reply was received that is not like the whole hotel. The singer demanded “moral compensation” of $ 2,000 for improper conditions.
The organizer of the concert Alexander Poderia announced that brought the team Maruv two thousand dollars and 50 percent of advance payment for the concert. However, just before the concert it became clear that to speak Maruv not going to. Poderia believes that the singer could offer in Odessa more favorable conditions for the performance at the party. “She just “threw” people who are very waiting for her, and, of course, I“, — annoyed Alexander.
Meanwhile, in Odessa, hanging posters announcing the performance Maruv August 22 at the popular night club in Arcadia.
Recall Maruv caught in a scandal when he was a member of the national selection contest “Eurovision”. The singer became the winner of selection, but refused to go to represent our country in European competition.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter