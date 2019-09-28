The scandal with the impeachment of trump continues: the US special envoy to Ukraine resigned
Special envoy of the US State Department on Ukraine Kurt Volker resigned. It is reported by CNN.
The resignation is connected with merciless Volcker role in the scandal of the telephone conversation between US President Donald trump with the President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelenskiy, which took place on 25 July. Kurt Volker was one of the most consistent opponents of Russian annexation of Crimea, the current version of the Minsk agreements, the existence of “DNR” and “LNR”, and also an active supporter of the expansion of U.S. assistance to Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression.
“Apostrophe” has collected all that is known about the history with Kurt Volker.
Why Walker resigned
Kurt Volker announced his decision to the Secretary of state Mike Pompeo. It is also reported that on Friday, September 27, Democrats in the House of representatives has expressed its intention to interrogate Volcker regarding the scandalous conversation of the US President Donald trump with the President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky on July 25.
In the interview, trump was asked to investigate the activities of the gas company Burisma in Ukraine. To its Board of Directors includes hunter Biden, son of the former Vice-President of the USA Joe Biden, likely rival trump in the presidential election of 2020 from the Democratic party.
In August a representative of one of the intelligence agencies of the USA, who knew the situation, gave his superiors a complaint about that during this conversation, the head of the White house allegedly pressured his Ukrainian counterpart, requiring him to initiate an investigation against the family of Joe Biden.
Last week it became known to the American media. Erupted serious scandal, which involved the Ukrainian side. September 25, before meeting trump with Zelensky on the sidelines of the regular session of the UN General Assembly, was published transcript of a telephone conversation on 25 July. Thus, trump tried to prove that it is not “pressed” on Zelensky. However, Democrats in the House of representatives initiated impeachment proceedings of President of the United States.
The name Kurt Volker mentioned in the complaint an anonymous employee of American intelligence in the name of the President of the United States, relating to conversation of Donald trump with President Vladimir Zelensky. The complaint said that the next day after talking with trump Zelensky, July 26, Kurt Volker, and US Ambassador to the EU, Gordon Sandland arrived in Kiev and gave certain advice to the Ukrainian side. The report of an informant of the US intelligence was declassified and published on the website of the intelligence Committee of the U.S. Congress.
Role in scandal with the trump and Biden
The name Kurt Volker, the document mentions at least five times in two episodes. In the first he appears, with Gordon Sondengam, which is known for a high level of trust from the President trump.
“Given the numerous reports on these meetings have given me different us officials, ambassadors Walker and Candland reportedly provided advice to the Ukrainian leadership on how to “navigate” in the requirements, announced by the President (trump) Mr. Zelensky,” explained the informant.
The second episode, which mentions Kurt Volker, along with Ambassador Andlondon concerns the attempts of private counsel to trump, Rudy Giuliani, the “bypass” some of the decision-making processes in the sphere of national security. In this regard, it is noted that Walker and Sandland talked to Giuliani to “mitigate the damage” to U.S. national security. In addition, both the diplomat met with members of the new Ukrainian authorities to “help the Ukrainian leaders to understand and respond to the different messages which came from the official channels of the United States on the one hand, and from Mr. Giuliani, on the other”.
It is expected that Walker will be questioned next week in connection with the investigation for impeachment of the President of the United States Donald trump House of representatives. Moreover, the message of resignation Volcker followed a few hours after the foreign Affairs Committee of the house of representatives announced plans to hear him. “We still expect to hear all he knows about this scandal,” — said the source to CNN.
The role of Volcker for Ukraine
Special envoy of the US state Department on Ukraine, the us diplomat Kurt Volker was appointed on 7 July 2017. From the beginning he proved himself as a fierce opponent of the annexation of Crimea, the existence of “DNR” and “LNR”, as well as the Minsk agreements in their current wording, which he called “agreement on the division of Ukraine.”
In March 2018, during the discussion at the analytical center Hudson Institute, Kurt Volker said that the Donetsk and Luhansk “people’s republics” should be eliminated because they did not meet the Constitution of Ukraine. According to him, “DNR” and “LNR” “are entities which are created by Russia in order to help disguise the role of Russia and strengthen the ongoing conflict” in Ukraine.
What they say in Russia
Kurt Volker resigned because his mission had come to naught, says the head of Committee of the Russian Federation Council international Affairs Konstantin Kosachev.
“Volcker is a true American, and has made it his mission on Ukraine is impossible”, — he wrote in Facebook. According to Kosachev, the diplomat has not achieved any result, and has always believed the state, not the Ukrainian state.
“Because it is in the interests of the United States, not Ukraine all this time the stupid to insist on exclusive responsibility of Moscow for events in southeastern Ukraine…” — said Kosachev.
