The scandalous conversation with trump Zelensky: in the case there is a new witness
The American media reported on the appearance of another representative of the secret service, which has more accurate information about the scandalous phone conversation between the presidents of the United States and Ukraine. As a source told The New York Times, the witness already had a preliminary conversation with the inspector General of the intelligence community of the USA Michael Atkinson.
The scout told him that he has a testimony, based on conversations with a number of White house officials.
The details of the conversation were not disclosed.
We will remind, earlier it became known that during a conversation with Zelensky trump was not alone, and the conversation was heard including the US Secretary of state Mike Pompeo.
Phone conversation has cost the resignation of the special envoy of the US State Department in Ukraine Kurt Volker, after which he visited the questioning in Congress. About the visit of Volcker to Congress, read the article “FACTS” “Zelensky prepared a trap: the scandalous details of correspondence Walker”.
