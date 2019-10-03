The scandalous conversation with trump Zelensky: in the United States said that the published text is incomplete
In the transcript of a telephone conversation of presidents of Ukraine and USA on July 25, which caused a scandal in the White house and started the procedure of impeachment of the President of the United States, not given a minimum of 20 minutes of conversation. In an interview with CNN, said independent Senator Angus king.
According to king, a telephone conversation between the presidents lasted 30 minutes, as provided by the White house text conveys only a third of the conversation.
He noted that two staff members, the reading of text aloud and it took 10 minutes 40 seconds.
“Now we don’t know what’s missing”, said king, adding that some time could take the transfer, if during a conversation the two presidents were involved translators.
The Senator believes that the time gap in the text of the conversation may be cause for investigation. King warned that any accusation of treason should not be careless.
King invited the U.S. Congress to investigate the extended CIA facts “to determine whether the rights of the informant or not.”
Details about a scandalous conversation between the two presidents and how it may affect Ukraine read in the material “FACTS”: “the Impeachment of Trump: why in USA untwist Ukrainian”.
