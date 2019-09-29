The scandalous conversation with trump Zelensky: the US President made a new statement
The US President Donald trump, made a new statement in connection with loud political scandal over a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky. In his Twitter, trump pointed to the words Zelensky that he “has not been crushed”.
“A conversation with a new and a very good President of Ukraine, who said “Fake News” to the UN that he was not subjected to any pressure from my side, in one form or another, should in itself put an end to the new and latest “witch Hunt”. Others have turned to dust!”, — trump wrote on Twitter.
He also declares that the complaint of the CIA in a telephone conversation with his Zelensky July 25, “contrary to his present conversation with the new President of Ukraine.”
Recall, impeach Trump has supported hundreds of American intelligence officials.
