The schedule of increase of pensions in 2020
The Ministry of social policy of Ukraine has established the schedule of increase of pensions in 2020. However, the changes will affect only certain categories of Ukrainians.
This reports the analytical portal “Hvilya” with reference to the Legal portal of Ukraine.
So, the pension will increase to liquidators of the Chernobyl accident and other nuclear accidents and testing, military exercises involving nuclear weapons which have disability group I, and it will also apply to people with the II-nd and III-rd group with a disability.
SCHEDULE
Pension Supplement for persons with disability group I:
- from January 1 – 2948,4 hryvnia;
- 1 July – 3081,6 UAH;
- December 1 – 3184,2 of the hryvnia.
Pension Supplement for persons with disabilities and II groups:
- from January 1 – 2620,8 UAH;
- 1 July – 2739,2 hryvnia;
- December 1 – 2830,4 hryvnia.
Pension Supplement for persons with disabilities of III group:
- from January 1 – 2375,1 hryvnia;
- 1 July – 2482,4 hryvnia;
- December 1 – 2565,05 of the hryvnia.