The school Board “deeply regrets” about the quote that is shown at graduation (PHOTO)

The Catholic school Board of Toronto has apologized for a quote, whose author thought of Adolf Hitler, shown together with a portrait of “Creator” during the presentation of the graduation of the 8th class.

Quote “don’t cry about what is gone, smile for what it was” was included in the video presentation of the graduates of Catholic schools the Holy rosary.

To show the quote was attributed to Adolf Hitler, although its actual origin is unclear.

In a statement presented to the media, representatives of the Council assured that the staff later held discussions with the student who made the presentation and posted it as a quote, and believe that he “made a mistake in good faith” and did not intend to refer to Hitler, whose Nazi regime was responsible for the murder of millions of Jews.

“We deeply regret that it happened. Knowing that this man’s name was used by one of our students, school officials removed the quote and the name specified in the material, – said in a statement. – Parents and school staff spoke with students and believe that student made an unintentional mistake, copying the quote found on the Internet. Student has offered his sincere apologies for not found out all the details.”

Representatives of the Council reported that staff is “deeply worried” by the fact that incorrect authorship of the quotation has not been discovered before, and it was shown at graduation.

They stated that the administration and staff of the school undertake to ensure that such facts “ever in the future did not take place”, and will use it to “show students the importance of finding and validating sources of data, and also to tell about the Holocaust”.