The school Board stood up for the Director, which caused outrage online (PHOTOS)

The Council for Catholic maintained schools Toronto said that the hot debate on the network that erupted after photos someone noticed that on the Desk of the headmaster is a book about how to teach black students is associated with a lack of understanding regarding the content of the book.

The Council of Catholic schools Dufferin-Peel reported that the book entitled “Manual for the white women who taught black boys” has a provocative title, but is actually a useful resource to combat racial and cultural oppression in education.

Michelle Coutinho, the Director of the Council on equality and inclusive education, explained that such materials are a particularly useful reference books, considering how heterogeneous the student contingent in the district and specifically at this school.

The dispute arose this week after one of the schools in the Brampton Catholic high school named after cardinal Ambrozich, tweeted a photo of his new Director.

The photo with the book triggered heated debates, it was suggested that it is a sign of racism or incompetence, or props that contribute to strengthening the image of the school.

The image was also posted to Instagram on 6ixBuzzTV, popular account, with about 1.2 million subscribers.