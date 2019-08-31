The school Board Toronto can provide students with hygienic means (PHOTOS)

Loading...

The school Board Toronto reported that students at the elementary and secondary schools will be granted funds used during menstruation.

Two of the Trustees of the school Board, who put forward the proposal, said that it was unanimously accepted at a meeting earlier this week.

Stephanie Donaldson said that the Council plans to cooperate with other organizations to provide these personal care products for free.

SST is one of the few school boards in Ontario who are planning to give these products to students since September.

The Trustees stated that the provision of free pads and tampons in schools will solve the problem of lack of data hygiene.