“The scientific approach”: discover the secrets of harmony stars of the series “Matchmakers” Anna Kosmal
Ukrainian actress Anna Kosmal became known to many viewers for her role in the sitcom “the Matchmakers”, in which she played the granddaughter of Eugene.
In the story the girl created maximum trouble for the relatives, getting constantly into trouble. It was his innocence and goodness of the soul Kosmal fall in love with the audience.
The actress has become a role model for many girls who want to become artists. In addition, Kosmal pleasing the male audience with their candid photoshoots and gorgeous figure. Not adhering to a special diet, Anna is always in great shape. Perhaps the great advantage to the harmony of the girl was her rejection of meat.
About their diet Anna told in an interview to “Caravan”.
It turns out that the actress for a year adheres to the principles of vegetarianism. At first she just gave up meat, because it takes a lot of energy to digest, and in the harsh conditions of filming that was not Anna on the arm. Later began to study in detail this way of life and its principles.
Then Anne decided to abandon all animal products. In the end, she now does not drink nor fish, nor dairy products nor eggs. And with busy schedule and even go on a raw food diet, which, according to Kosmal, releases a lot of energy and allows you to work in the strengthened mode.
In the diet of Anna prefers the fruit and feeds on the system: eighty percent carbohydrates, ten percent protein and ten to fat.
“I like the scientific approach, so I’m happy I tried this system and realized that everything I need is in fruits and vegetables. And when they say that additional protein sources, I can only shrug shrug”, — said Anna.
The results of this approach are obvious. The actress perfectly copes with heavy loads and is in fine form, worries fans of your photo.
