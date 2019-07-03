The scientists said the benefits of sex for men with Parkinson’s disease
Italian doctors conducted a study and found that active sex life can have a positive impact on the health of men suffering from Parkinson’s disease. The work of scientists said in an article published in a special edition
As noted, the study was able to establish that the activity of men in intimate terms is associated with lower levels of disability, and the overall best quality of life for those who are faced with early Parkinson’s disease.
In order to prove it, the doctors conducted an experiment, which was attended by over 350 people. Patients were observed in clinic for two years, after which the doctors examined their medical history. The results of the study suggest that doctors it is important to have an idea about the sexual life of their patients to help them cope with the insidious disease.
However, experts emphasize that the need to conduct additional studies to confirm the results and establish whether there is a similar relationship between levels of sexuality with Parkinson’s disease in women.
Earlier it was reported that scientists have identified four non-obvious metrics that indicate a high risk of developing Parkinson’s disease.