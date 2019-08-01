The scientists said what vitamins protect against skin cancer during summer
Vitamin a, and substances present in the peel capsicum, tomatoes, spinach, curly Kale and pulp of carrots, significantly reduce the likelihood of becoming a victim of the most aggressive forms of skin cancer. This was written by doctors in the journal JAMA Dermatology.
“Vitamin a and its derivatives are important for the growth and activity of healthy skin cells. Experiments on animals show that large doses of these substances inhibit the development of cancer. We tested whether this is for the people, using the data of two large monitoring projects”, write the researchers.
In recent years, scientists are actively trying to find new methods to combat cancer and other diseases using the “recipes” that are made for these purposes by nature. Substances such as today involve biologists, will be beneficial will differ from chemotherapy or radiotherapy, as they will not have strong side effects despite their similar performance.
For example, Jong-Woo Kim (Jongwoo Kim) from brown University in Providence (USA) and his colleagues found that similar properties and vitamin a, as well as similar molecules, analyzing data that social and health service of the United States was collected in the framework of the project the NHS and HPFS from 1976 to 2012.
In them participated more than one hundred thousand medical professionals who have agreed to a long observation of their health, diet and other aspects of their lives. Every two years they told the social worker about how to change their harmful and useful habits and passed the examination.
This vast array of data has allowed scientists to see how the use of large or small amounts of foods containing vitamin A and other orange plant pigments affect the probability of developing carcinoma of flat cells, one of the most common and aggressive forms of skin cancer.
On average, every tenth person on Earth gets one or even several such tumors at the time of his life. As discovered by the authors, intake of vitamin A and “carrot” pigments can significantly reduce this probability.
Over four decades of work of these projects, nearly four thousand of its members were victims of skin cancer, but the chances of purchase significantly different for nurses and doctors who ate or took large and small doses of these substances.
Unusually large quantities of vitamin A in their diet have reduced this probability by almost 17%, while lycopene, cryptoxanthin, and lutein and zeaxanthin, the orange pigments of carrots, tomatoes, pepper and spinach reduced it by 10-13%.
Interestingly, beta-caroten, a popular food Supplement that is usually taken for the replenishment of vitamin A did not affect the likelihood of developing cancer, not increasing and not lowering it. What is the reason, scientists do not yet know but plan to find out soon.
