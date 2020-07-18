The scientists told me what to eat to halve the risk of developing diabetes
A diet high in fruits and vegetables may help reduce the risk of developing type 2 diabetes by 50%, according to a large new study that is referenced in the SF Gate.
The study, which lasted about 10 years and covered more than 22,000 people have studied the relationship between the probability of development of type 2 diabetes among the participants and the level of vitamin C and carotenoids in their blood. It is the pigments contained in vegetables bright colors, such as carrots and tomatoes.
Researchers have estimated that increasing consumption of fruit and vegetables every 66 g (2.3 oz) may reduce the risk by 25%.
Another study, also published recently, showed that whole grains, such as oatmeal and cereals, brown rice and brown bread, and foods with added bran or wheat germ, appears to reduce the risk by 29%.
The second study was based on data on the consumption of food, it was attended by almost 195,000 people in over 24 years.
Type 2 diabetes that usually develops in adulthood (although an increasing number of children are also diagnosed, mainly due to the increase in cases of childhood obesity), difficult to correct the absorption of sugar by the body. Too high blood sugar levels can damage kidneys, nerves and eyes, heart disease and stroke.
A healthy diet is considered a key component in the control or prevention of type 2 diabetes, along with exercise and possibly medication or insulin.
In the United States, according to the Centers for control and prevention of diseases, 34.2 million people suffer from diabetes (about 10% of the population) and more than 90 percent of them have type 2 diabetes.
