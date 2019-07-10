The Scot became a star of the Network: wearing 15 jackets, not to pay $ 120. for excess baggage
July 10, 2019 | News | No Comments|
The whole process took and posted the son of a passenger.
The Scot pulled the 15 sweaters to not pay for overweight suitcases $ 120.
Economical passenger from Scotland has become an Internet star. The man put on from half a dozen blouses to avoid paying airlines for overweight Luggage.
Scottish family were returning from vacation in France, when he learned that excess baggage have to pay $ 120.
To save money, people put all their jackets. Employees of the airport didn’t bother him.
The whole process took and posted the son of a passenger.