The Scot became a star of the Network: wearing 15 jackets, not to pay $ 120. for excess baggage

Шотландец стал звездой Сети: надел 15 кофт, чтобы не платить 120 долл. за перевес багажа

The whole process took and posted the son of a passenger.

The Scot pulled the 15 sweaters to not pay for overweight suitcases $ 120.

Economical passenger from Scotland has become an Internet star. The man put on from half a dozen blouses to avoid paying airlines for overweight Luggage.

Scottish family were returning from vacation in France, when he learned that excess baggage have to pay $ 120.

To save money, people put all their jackets. Employees of the airport didn’t bother him.

