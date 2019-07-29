Loading...

Due to newly received information, the police continues search of two suspects in the murder of B. K., moving forces into another remote town in Northern Manitoba.

Later on Sunday evening, RCMP tweeted the message that they send a few helicopters, one plane, a group of well-armed police officers and several canine units to York Landing in connection with the received information (but yet unconfirmed) that the brayer Smigelski and Cam Macleod from Port Alberni, British Columbia was spotted in the area.

The Duo is accused of second-degree murder of a Professor of the University of British Columbia Leonard dick, and also suspected in the death of Aussie Lucas Fowler and his American girlfriend Chinna diz.

York Landing is located approximately 90 kilometres South-West of Gillam, Manitoba, where there was the main quest of the fugitives last week after the discovery of the burned Toyota RAV4, which drove young people.

James Favelas (James Favel) of the Bear Clan Patrol, squads of local residents, said that the volunteers of his group contacted the police after she noticed two suspicious men while on patrol in York Landing Sunday afternoon. Favela said in an interview that “these two definitely drew my attention,” and disappeared as soon as I realized that they were spotted.

However, despite rumors in social networks, Leroy Constant, the leader of the York Factory First Nation, published on Facebook on Sunday evening the message that no one was arrested.

“We urge everyone to remain indoors with closed Windows and doors. The patrols will take place around the clock,” said Constants.

Police issued a tweet requesting that the locals did not disclose the location of employees, posting pictures of the police in social networks.

Earlier on Sunday, the police said that they received more than 200 messages within five days, but none of them was convincing enough, and the police still believed that the suspects are in the vicinity Gillam.

They added that it is imperative that all Canadians remain vigilant as long as the criminal Duo will not be delayed.