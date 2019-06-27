The search for the Amber room in Poland ended in failure
Employees of the Polish world war II Museum has failed to discover in the city Kamerki famous Amber room that disappeared from the Russian Catherine Palace during the war years, reports TASS.
Using powerful ground-penetrating radar, researchers have discovered a previously unknown Mamerto underground vault, located on the territory of the former headquarters of the land forces command of the Wehrmacht. The entrance to the underground room has been carefully disguised. In its place grew a tree, hindering access to the entrance manhole.
However, the staff managed to clean the place and open the hatch. However, it was only an ordinary technical tunnel, which was a deep well with stairs and sewer pipes.
Despite the setback, the Museum representatives believe finding success because the well was in good condition. Presumably, it has not been opened since the war – the inside of debris and foreign objects.
Staff intend to continue the search for the Amber room and explore 199 hectares of local forests with the help of GPR. Representatives of the Museum are confident that Sumerkah you can find a lot of treasures.
The amber room was created by German craftsmen in the XVIII century for the Prussian king Friedrich Wilhelm I, who gifted it to Russian Emperor Peter I. In 1717, her portion was transported to Saint Petersburg. The room consisted of amber panels, ornaments and pictures, and when Empress Elizabeth in it is a picture of agate and Jasper. During the great Patriotic war, the Amber room was removed by the Nazis and disappeared.