“The season is full swing”: Vlad Sedan struck Zinchenko football skills (video)
The football player of English “Manchester city” and the national team of Ukraine Alexander Zinchenko continues to relax in the USA with his girlfriend the famous TV presenter Vlada Sedan.
Visiting Los Angeles and Universal Studios in Hollywood, as well as fly in a helicopter over Las Vegas, the star couple went to Malibu to enjoy a beach holiday on the shores of the Pacific ocean. However, lie down and bask under the sun obviously not included in the plans of footballer and TV presenter, and they staged a football match, throwing each other a ball head.
Surprisingly, this time Zinchenko was unable to beat his girlfriend. “The season is full swing, “wrote Vlad, posted a video on his page in Instagram. But Alexander was a man of few words, accompanied by a video review of one word: “got“.
