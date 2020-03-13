The season of Formula 1 will not begin before may
The new season of Formula 1 will not begin before may 3 when the planned Grand Prix of the Netherlands.
This decision was taken on Friday, according to the website of F1.
The first race was held in this Sunday, March 15, in Australia. But it was canceled a few hours before training because of the threat of coronavirus.
Grand Prix of China, which was to be held on April 19, was postponed for the same reason in February.
Now, however, decided not to hold a Grand Prix Bahrein March 22 and the Grand Prix of Vietnam on 3 April. They delayed for an indefinite period.
“The situation with the spread of the virus COVID-19 unpredictable assessment of the situation and make the right decisions took time. Together with the FIA and the promoters of the Grand Prix we took this decision in the interests of security all participants of the Formula 1 and our fans,” – said on this occasion, the Executive Director of the Formula 1 chase Kerry.
It is expected that the FIA and the Formula-1 will prepare a new version of the calendar with the expectation to spend 17-18 stages.