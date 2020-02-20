The second and last year’s finalist of the Champions League we lost the game in the playoffs with the same score (video)
RB Leipzig
Second day of a renewed Champions League held two matches in the 1/8 finals.
In particular, in London last year – Tottenham took one of the leaders of the Bundesliga RB Leipzig.
Spurs are experiencing a huge problem with the attack (before he underwent surgery on the hand is the only one remained in the ranks, the striker son Heung-Min) failed to find the back of Peter Gulacsi.
In turn, the guests, thanks to the unique goal, Timo Werner will meet the second leg with optimism.
Add that to yesterday with the same score (0:1) lost my CL match, another representative of England in the tournament – Liverpool, who lost to Atletico Madrid.
During the match in London was a duel in Milan, in which the “Atalanta” Ruslan Malinovsky, the rights of the owners, took Valencia.
The Italian club made a significant bid to reach the quarter-finals, winning 4:1.
The Spaniards left a slight chance of going through a goal by Denis Cheryshev scored by the Russians with the score 4:0.
Highlights of the match Tottenham – Leipzig – on the website of the official broadcaster of the Champions League.
Highlights of the match Atalanta – Valencia – on the website of the official broadcaster of the Champions League.