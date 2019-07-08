The second person in a week: the Florida gators are eating people
Second time in a week the alligators had eaten the body of a man in Florida.
The first case occurred last week in Polk County. The victim was 45-year-old Michael Ford. When the police found his body, most of it was already in the mouth of an alligator. By the time the first rescuers arrived, the Gator swam away, Fox News reports.
Employees of the Commission for the protection of fish and wildlife Florida caught and killed the alligator to perform an autopsy.
The Sheriff’s office said in the belly of the alligator found an arm and a leg Ford. The autopsy of the victim showed other lacerations and injuries caused by the reptile. the preliminary cause of death of men – the drowning, but for sure this version will confirm the results of toxicology.
It is still unclear whether the alligator attacked the man when he was alive, or ran into him after his death.
Officer Ashley Thayer said that the alligator was nearly 12 feet (3.6 m) long and weighed about 450 pounds (200 kg).
“It’s definitely a great Gator,” said Thayer.
The latest victim was 16-year-old Jarvis Delaford, whose badly decomposed body was attacked by a dozen alligators in the lake Saint-Petesberg the 4th of July.
Residents of St. Petersburg Otis Crawford and his girlfriend Patricia Keyes said that he saw about 10 alligators, which dragged the body into the water. A couple was having Breakfast by the lake.
“I saw an alligator tore off a piece [of the body], tossed it into the air, caught and eaten. After that I had to get back in the car. I couldn’t look at it,” recalls Case.
At the time of this writing, police are still investigating the incident, but did not call it attack of the alligators.
“Currently we can’t call it attack of the alligators simply because around the body were alligators when we found it, and it’s a little complicated to access it,” said the police.
ForumDaily wrote earlier:
- In June, a South Carolina man who went missing on Kiawah island, was found dead in a pond with the alligator bites on the body.