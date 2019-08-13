The second racket of Ukraine on the Masters beat the ex-first racket of the world (video)

August 13, 2019
The second racket of Ukraine Dayana Yastremsky (No. 32 WTA) started with a victory at a major tennis tournament, the Cincinnati masters.

In the 1/32 finals 19-year-old Ukrainian in two sets with the identical account 6:4 has beaten eks-the first racket of the world, the Danish Caroline Wozniacki (No. 19 WTA).

In the next round, the young Ukrainian will play against Russian Svetlana Kuznetsova.

Note that to qualify for the sowing will start in this month’s US Open, Yastremsky need to go to the tournament in Cincinnati at least in the 1/8 finals.

