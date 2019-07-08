The second “thief in law” became the figurant of criminal case for “Putin” the article on “authority”: in…
The police of Moscow region (Russian Federation) opened a criminal case against crime boss, known by the nickname of Bono, accused of occupation of leadership positions in the criminal hierarchy. About it write RIA Novosti.
The criminal case against the thief in law was the second of its kind in Russia after was tightened UU article 210.1 of the Russian Federation.
According to the official representatives of the Ministry of internal Affairs of Irina Volk, operatives of the Bureau of criminal investigation of MIA of Russia managed to document the illegal activities of one of the leaders of the criminal environment, native of Georgia Jumber Piramidi known as Bono and establish its high status in the criminal world.
“These and other findings, have reason to believe that the defendant occupies a higher position in criminal hierarchy. The specified criminal case was the second after the entry into force of article 210.1 of the criminal code, which stipulates criminal responsibility for persons in this category”,— quotes the Wolf Agency.
To this crime boss accused of extortion of 3,5 million rubles from one of the defendants in the prison city of Kashira in the Moscow region, and in February 2019, Bono was declared in the international search.
According to media reports, at present, Banco hiding in Greece.
The Agency reminds that in may 2019, the court of Tomsk arrested in two month crime boss on which came into force in April article about the higher position in criminal hierarchy. This case was the first application of the new article of the criminal code. Then the media reported that the detainees were crowned in 2013, the criminal authority of Nikolay Kuzmichev, known as the kingpin nick in Tomsk.
As you know, the law seriously toughening criminal liability for “thieves in law”, was signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin in early April. It provided that for holding the higher position in criminal hierarchy is threatened by punishment in the form of deprivation of liberty for a term from 8 to 15 years and fines of up to 5 million rubles. The law excludes the possibility of application of conditional condemnation.
As previously reported “FACTS”, “thieves in law” in Russia, arrange feasts in the colonies, to demonstrate the power of the criminal world on the background of the adoption of the law on criminal authorities.
