The second wave of the murderous heat wave in Europe proved to be more awkward (photo)
At the end of July in Europe, returned anomalous heat. The day temperature in a range of countries reaches 40 °C. In Paris, Bonn and other cities mercury thermometer rise even higher. Forecasters warn that the temperature record set just a month ago — in June of 2019 — will be beaten. Such a Europe is not yet known to this summer through two protracted waves of heat.
By the way, in Germany, the weather forecasts have already come true. July 25 was beaten temperature record — in the West of the country the air has heated up to unprecedented here 40,9°C.
In the Netherlands also registered the highest temperature in the history of meteorological observations — 39,4°C.
The mark of forty degrees Celsius for the first time in the history of meteorological observations overcame the thermometer in Belgium, focusing on the figure of 40.6 degrees. In turn, Portugal and Luxembourg.
I do not envy the hundreds of thousands of tourists, which these days arrived in Paris to admire the beauty of the French capital. Thursday, July 25, the French weather service recorded in Paris 42.6 degrees Celsius. Fell temperature record set in the French capital for more than 70 years ago, on 28 July 1947.
According to the French authorities for the past two days the heat has died at least five people. Experts warn that the ceiling recently affected by fire of the Cathedral Notre Dame de Paris may collapse due to abnormally high temperatures. According to the architects, the masonry in the joints may be too fragile due to the very dry air.
In Paris and 19 other departments of France declared the highest red — level mediaopened because of the heat.
In the North of Germany because of the heat dried up some lakes and dry small river. In the Netherlands, killed hundreds of pigs after one of the farms broke the fan. Animals suffer no less than humans. In some zoos they are fed ice cream and frozen fruit.
Wednesday, July 24, hundreds of Eurostar passengers stuck in a tunnel in 40-degree heat due to problems with electricity.
For the first time in the history of meteorological observations in Germany in the town of Lingen (Federal land lower Saxony) recorded 42.6 degrees Celsius. The previous record of 40.5 degrees — set on the eve in Geilenkirchen (Federal state of North Rhine-Westphalia), did not last the day!
Due to the sharp increase of water temperature in the river Weser on 26 July, expected shutdown of nuclear power plant Grohnde in Lower Saxony. This is a standard procedure that is applied when the temperature of the air for several days exceeds 26 degrees Celsius.
In Austria from the effects of dehydration killed year-old boy. The parents did not notice how the child got into the car, stood in the yard and fell asleep. He was taken to a hospital in Graz, but the doctors were unable to save the baby.
Forecasters had previously warned that this summer will be Europe’s warmest since 2003, when a similar weather anomaly for July and August, tens of thousands of lives.
Scientists analyzing data over the last 2000 years, came to the conclusion that doubt that the Earth is now experiencing global warming, there is not. Although in past centuries in Europe experienced similar anomalies, however, only in recent decades, such phenomena are repeated more often. Extremely hot weather covers a much greater territory, and heatwaves are becoming longer and longer. They are repeated almost every year.
