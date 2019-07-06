The secret baptism of a son of Meghan Markle: Prince William in black glasses and Prince Charles by helicopter (photo)
Saturday, July 6, at Windsor, the ceremony of the baptism of the wizard, Archie — son of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Early morning in the city began to gather loyal subjects of Elizabeth I are simply fans of the Royal family from other countries. People flew in from the USA, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, hoping to see Archie and his parents. They believed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will give up the idea to hold a ceremony and without journalists.
But Harry and Megan these expectations are not met. All happening July 6, at Windsor castle was more like a highly classified undercover operation than at a family reunion.
As was officially announced, Archie was baptized at St George’s chapel, which is part of the castle complex. Was attended by 25 guests. To see, and very briefly, people could only Prince William and his wife Kate. They arrived by car a few minutes before the ceremony. 37-year-old Duke of Cambridge himself drove a black Audi station wagon. William was wearing sunglasses. Outfit Kate considered it was impossible. The machine arrived to the castle through the rear gate.
It is unclear how I got to the baptism of the other guests. British newspaper the Sun claims that Prince Charles and his wife Camilla arrived by helicopter.
It turns out that it is wrong for people gathered in Windsor. They saw neither Archie nor his parents, nor even someone from the hotel.
Expert on public relations mark hell thinks that Harry and Megan made a big mistake. “They behave exactly the way behave Hollywood star, deliberately opposed themselves to existing traditions and refused to cooperate with the media in any form. This is wrong. Especially considering the fact that before the birth of Archie the Duke and Duchess of Sussex held a very expensive repair in the new residence at the expense of his subjects. After all, it is just the British paid 2.4 million pounds from his own pocket”, — reminded hell.
Almost everyone who came to Windsor this afternoon, told reporters that disappointed. People wanted to see more. Even those who respect the right of Harry and Megan to privacy, I believe that they should not oppose themselves to the other members of the Royal family who are not converted to a family celebration in a secret operation.
Remained a secret, and who became godparents Archie. The Anglican Church confirmed July 6 that Harry and Megan will make their names in a special Royal register that is not subject to disclosure.
In this regard, a new force in social networks and media resumed the discussion as to who was actually God-wizard Archie. This quiz has gone viral online.
The Sun causes two lists. The first is candidates godfathers. In the first place is guy Pelly, the best friend of Harry and godfather to Prince Louis, who owns a chain of Nightclubs. This is followed by an old friend of Harry and William Charlie van Straubenzee, mark Dyer, whom Harry lovingly calls his second father, Hollywood star George Clooney, godfather of Prince Louis Nicolas van Cutsem, another old friend Harry Tom Inskeep, godson of Princess Diana’s Jake Warren, a former Rugby player Mike Tindall, who is married to Zara Phillips, cousin of William and Harry.
The second list is the ladies who claim to be God-mothers Archie. The first is Jessica Mulroney, stylist from Canada, best friend Megan. Followed by Lindsay Roth, writer and television producer, was a bridesmaid at the wedding of Harry and Megan, Genevieve Hillis, another friend, Megan, helped her to organize the very party in new York shortly before the birth of Archie, American fashion designer and close friend Megan Mike Nona, Kate Middleton, husband Prince William and sister-in-law Harry, the famous American tennis player Serena Williams, Amal Clooney, wife of George Clooney, Benita litt, a close friend Megan, whose daughters carrying flowers for her wedding with Harry, violet von Westenholz, which arranged a first date, Megan and Harry.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter