THE SECRET TO GETTING RID OF BACK PAIN IS IN YOUR FEET. 5 EXERCISES THAT WILL FIX EVERYTHING
A very useful exercise!
If the leg muscles weaken, they can cause pain in the hip, knees and back. Men who are physically inactive, insufficiently stretch your legs, which can lead to weakening and reduction of muscle.
To relieve pain you should do stretching of the feet every morning. It will also improve your body posture, mobility and balance.
It’s the five most effective exercises that will help you to stretch the legs and relieve pain in the body:
Tibialis Anterior
This exercise will strengthen the leg muscles.
Sitting on the ground, bend left knee, raise your right foot on a chair, while the left foot remains beneath it.
Then, put your fingers to head and hold on. Do 10 reps and switch legs.
Walking
Walking strengthens the leg muscles and ligaments. You have to start with walk for 20 seconds, standing on tiptoe.
Continue for 20 seconds with feet outside and 20 feet inside of seconds. Make a 10-second break and repeat 4 times.
Stretching fingers
This exercise will help you increase your muscle strength and agility of the legs.
Sit in a chair, put a towel on the ground, place feet on him and smate towel with your fingers. Repeat 5-10 times to increase blood flow. Then place feet on a towel, grab it with your right foot and hold for 10 seconds. Do the same with the left foot and do 5 repetitions.
The lift of the heel
The lift of the heel will help you to strengthen your toes and improve balance of the body, aligning the tendons in the hips and adjusting the articulations of the ankle joint.
Place a chair in front of him. Lift the left leg, standing straight, and slightly bend the knee of the right leg. Raise and lower right heel, while the leg must be smooth. Repeat 10 times and switch legs.
Slimmer ankles
Pulling the ankle cause pain in the hip, back and knee, so this exercise will help you to improve the flexibility and mobility of the ankles.
Lie on your back, bend your knees and keep them on the floor. Raise your right knee to your chest, hug him and start to make circles of the right ankle.
Then move the fingers on his feet in the twelve o’clock position, and then turn out to be as long as six hours. Make 5-10 rounds in one direction, repeat in the opposite direction, and then do it again with the left ankle. Repeat 5 times.
Doing these simple exercises won’t take more than 20 minutes daily. Repeat them 2-3 times per week and you will soon feel a significant improvement.