The Secretary of state is confident that the new trump’s Advisor Robert O’brien will defend the country’s interests from a position of strength (PHOTO)

New assistant to the President of the United States national security Robert O’brien will adhere to the policy of U.S. leadership in the international arena from a position of strength. The confidence expressed on Wednesday U.S. Secretary of state Michael Pompeo.

“To guarantee the safety of America, we need [to provide] leadership [USA] from a position of strength, wrote Pompeo in his microblog Twitter. – If someone understands, it’s Robert.”

The Secretary also noted “effective efforts” of O’brien in his previous role as special envoy of the President for the release of hostages in the structure of the U.S. Department of state, reports TASS.

Earlier Wednesday, the President of the United States Donald trump announced the new appointment. “I am pleased to announce that it will appoint Robert O’brien, who is now very successfully working as a special envoy of the President on Affairs of hostages in the state Department, our new national security adviser. I’ve been worked a lot with Robert. He’s gonna be great!” – trump wrote on Twitter.

The President also gave a high evaluation to O’brien, calling him a very talented and respected employee.

O’brien will be the fourth official in this position since the beginning of the presidency of the trump. His predecessor John Bolton trump fired last week, citing political differences. In addition, according to the President, Bolton have not found a common language with other representatives of the US administration and made big mistakes in diplomatic work with North Korea, Venezuela and Iran.

Unlike most other senior officials, the national security Advisor the President may appoint without the approval of the Senate, marks RIA “news”.