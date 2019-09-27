The secrets of eating for weight loss shared nutritionists
Today we will share the secrets of eating for weight loss that scientists have uncovered.
Japanese scientists were able to reveal the secrets of power without the risk of gaining extra weight.
The researchers found a pattern — the more you abide in expectation of the desired food, the faster it then eat. Scientists came to the conclusion that to reduce the risk of obesity is possible if to reduce the speed of eating food, it reduces the body mass index.
A very important point is that after dinner nothing eat. It is necessary to exclude even small snacks, and two hours before bedtime do not eat any food – then you will not gain excess weight and the number on the scales you will be pleasantly please.
Scientists also claim that it’s not healthy to skip Breakfast. This can lead to further weight gain, and, consequently, to obesity. The worst thing that can develop a hormonal imbalance and chronic fatigue.
Scientists also recognized that losing weight due to lack of sleep perhaps, but long periods of lack of sleep in the end still lead to obesity. Here this dependence.