The secrets of flight: booking code on the ticket has a lot to tell you
Agree, flying is much nicer if you can free upgrade. Often it seems impossible, but the expert travel told how using a reservation code in the ticket on the plane you can get this bonus and many others, writes the Express.
Flying in “business” or “first class” is much more desirable than traveling in “economy class” and upgrade is easier than it seems. Expert travel Amy Lee from BusinessNerd.com he shared his main advice on how to improve the service to the highest class. The trick is to carefully look at what is written on your plane ticket, in particular, on the booking code.
For flight in “economy class” there are certain booking codes. Tickets, which allow free upgrade codes are “Y” or “B”.
“This means that the ticket was purchased at the full rate, and you will receive free upgrades if a higher class of service on the plane has empty seats,” explained Amy Lee.
Travellers must request the upgrade before they check in for the flight. Then you need to check the status 24 hours before departure. Depending on the class, passengers can learn about improving service in the period up to 100 hours prior to departure.
There are also codes reservation, whose presence on your ticket, you will not be happy because they can lead to problems.
For example, the code “GTE” means a flight sold more seats than there is in the plane (overbooked) and you have no space. This information was published by former employee of Air Canada. He decided that the passengers should know this and not angry when the staff is at this time forced to get out and find some way for them.
“If someone has a GTE boarding pass, which means that it has no seats in the plane,” he said.
Another code that means bad news, is “SSSS”.
According to the hacker web site Life Hacker, the code stands for “Re-verification of safety.” This means that people were selected to undergo further checks, whether at the reception or later, when checking identity cards.
Although this code may be accidental, still there is some suspicious behaviour of the passenger, which can lead to the emergence of such code when booking. Among them are: booking last-minute flight or international flights in one direction only; payment in cash; a trip to one of the countries with a high level of risk.
This means that passengers will wait more than strict security checks at security checkpoints, including verification of electronics and the full-body scan.
