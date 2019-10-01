The secrets of Google Flights: how to find the cheapest flights
There are a variety of strategies in order to find tickets at the lowest price but hours of monitoring sites for the search options at the appointed day and time — no easy task. Thanks to Google Flights is now very easy to find a suitable place at the best price.
It may seem that you’ve found the best offer of tickets — but only as long as you do not add to the order the option of choice of location, fees for checked baggage and everything else. Here come to the aid of Google Flights, says Reader’s Digest.
A new search tool has various features that make it easier to find the right seats at the best price.
“We believe that Google Flights is accurate, complete, and convenient service,” says Julie McCool, expert travel writer and McCool Travel.
You can do some creative searching
Most people planning a vacation, start this process with a specific destination. Google Flights puts this model on its head, allowing you to start the search at the rate you want to pay.
“This feature is especially useful for parents working in the school holidays,” says McCool.
For example, if you know what you want to go to some warm place during the holidays, but your budget is strictly rationed, this will help to narrow the choice. You more or less, but not know exactly where I would like to go? Google Flights can also search sentences, in extended format, for example, “Caribbean” or “Canada”. On the page there is always a map so you can track how far you intend to go.
You can afford a flexible itinerary?
In this case the service has the option to compare fares on different days. To use the function, open the website and click the tab “Explore your destination”. Tips will allow you to accurately determine the dates and rates in different directions.
A special filter allows us to compare the tickets with Luggage and without
Some rates look incredibly profitable — as long as you understand that you will have to take on a plane more than a handbag. Google Flights solves all the problems by using a Bag Filter, which revises tariffs on the basis of your preferences on Luggage.
“Calculation of the fee for Luggage is one of the most difficult tasks for navigation on traditional sites,” said McCool.
Knowing about these hidden fees, you will also be able to control your budget.
You will be able to see if your rate will begin to fluctuate
The rate seems oddly high or oddly low? Using a series of complex algorithms, Google Flights analyzes each specified price and may suggest the probability of its changes between the time of the search and the day of departure. You can even set an alert to receive notification of the plan change.
Find super-low rates is very simple
Using your own system of maps and grids, Google Flights draws to you the cheapest way to get to your destination.
“We are trying to plan a trip with flexible dates, because it can literally save you hundreds of dollars, says McCool. — Google Flights allow you to see the fluctuations in the prices of different dates for the same destination. This is great for those who are planning the trip of your dreams, which are not necessarily tied to specific dates, and are ready to act when the tariff fits”.
If you fly often and want to maximize miles, you can ask Google Flights to find the best fares from specific airlines.
“Don’t forget to enter your number frequent flyer before booking: too late to add it will be more difficult,” recommends McCool.