The secrets of the Universe: how the merging of supermassive galaxies
The collision of clusters of galaxies, or clusters rare and poorly understood process.
The uninitiated it may seem that the cataclysm takes place in fractions of a second. But in fact it takes a few billion years, in this connection, to observe him quite difficult.
Scientists from the International centre for radio astronomy research (ICRAR) have discovered two of the star cluster, which were at an early stage of merging, and decided to build a full computer model of this event.
They found that this process is not, as suggested by existing theories, reports
Rapid convergence of two supermassive objects causes strong compression of the gas along the axis of the merger.
Galaxy clusters upon contact create a so-called “shock merger”, where the kinetic energy is converted into heat.
The energy is distributed not inside clusters and outside.
Heat this region can reach incredible values of up to one hundred million degrees.
It is known that clusters of galaxies are the largest objects in the Universe. They consist of hundreds of galaxies, each with hundreds of billions of stars surrounded by clouds of hot gas.
Understanding the evolution and development of clusters can reveal new scientist the secrets of the Universe.
Previously, scientists have found traces of ancient cataclysm that occurred a billion years after the Big Bang.