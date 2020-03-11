The securities of the largest oil companies in Russia has fallen by 12-15%
Key stock indices of the Russian Federation have fallen at the opening of trading of the Moscow exchange on Tuesday. Thus, the index of Masuri fell by 10.4% to 2436 points, the RTS index — on 16%, to 1056 paragraph (lows in the winter of 2019).
The fall market takes place on the background of a record collapse in oil prices after the failure of negotiations on the reduction of oil production in Vienna. 9 March futures for Brent oil for delivery in may 2020 in the course of trading on the ICE exchange in London has fallen by more than 30%, the peak price was reduced to $31,02 per barrel. On Tuesday, the oil reverses fall, grew 8.3% to $37,22 per barrel, reports TASS.
Oil prices dropped sharply on the news that OPEC+ after talks in Vienna failed to agree on cutting oil production amid falling demand due to the coronavirus. OPEC proposed to further reduce production by 1.5 million barrels per day before the end of 2020. However, against the proposal made by Russia and Kazakhstan.
The Russian currency weakened to a American and European. So, the dollar is at the 71,86 rubles (4,8%) and the Euro — 81, a 58 rubles (+5,25%).
According to data from the Moscow exchange, securities of the largest oil and gas companies in Russia fell by 12-15% (“Rosneft”, “LUKOIL”, “Surgutneftegas”, “Gazprom”), the consumer sector by 28% (M. Video, Magnit, X5 Retail Group). Quotes of the Russian financial sector also collapsed. Sberbank lost about 13%, VTB — 12%. Shares of technology companies tumbled after stock indices: “Yandex” went into minus 7%, “Rostelecom” — 9%, AFK “System” — on 12%.
Paper energy companies, at 10:40 GMT, decrease Mosbirzhe within 10%: “rosseti” fell by 7.2%, TGC-1 was 9.5%. In the “green zone” to bid are securities of Polymetal (+7,1%), “Pole” (+3,5%), PhosAgro (+2.9%) and “Severstal” (+1.6 percent).
Monday, March 9, securities of Russian companies fell on the London and new York stock exchanges.