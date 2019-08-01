The security officer decided to photograph the building can not (PHOTO)

Loading...

A man was standing on the sidewalk near Toronto-Dominion Centre in downtown Toronto, taking pictures, when a guard told him that he is on private property and needs to stop.

Robin Mazumder (Robin Mazumder), doctoral student in the field of cognitive neuroscience, University of Waterloo, photographing buildings for her dissertation. It uses virtual reality to explore how architecture makes people feel, so he studied the building.

“We definitely need to address the issue of public areas belonging to private ownership. A public space where we can exist freely is reduced,” – he wrote on Twitter.

Mazumder asked the guard who approached him, his name at the guard covered his badge with the name.

The guard tried to explain where the public sidewalk ends and private property begins. He poked a certain part of the cement block and ran a finger the line, but then said: “No specific there are no boundaries”.

Laws about photography are often intricate and possible interpretations, but in most cases, the laws on photographing commercial objects of Canada says that you can take photos of private property from any public space, often even when the security asks you not to.