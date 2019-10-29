The sedan and wagon BMW xDrive M340i will receive a special version of First Edition
340 sedan, station wagon, BMW xDrive M340i First Edition will receive only some markets.
The new BMW xDrive Touring M340i 2020 model year joins the sedan, which will arrive on the world markets in November. Both will share the 3.0-liter turbo engine of 374 HP and get a trim First Edition, exclusive to certain markets, limited to 340 copies.
First Edition gets BMW individual dark gray metallic paint, high-gloss Shadowline trim and 19-inch wheels from the M-unit. Inside they are fully lined in leather BMW Individual Merino from blue and silver fjord and supplemented by the finish BMW Individual high-gloss aluminum covered with leather dashboard BMW Individual, seat belts M and numbered badges.
On the Touring wagon, which is equipped with permanent all-wheel drive, will have the same “Goodies” as in serial four-door car. Being the most powerful new series before the advent of the M3, the model receives all-led exterior lighting, 18-inch wheels, M sport suspension with continuously variable damping and a function of limiting compression of the rear sport brakes M Sport, M Sport electronic rear differential, variable steering and M Sport exhaust.
Currently, the only more powerful wagon based on the BMW 3-Series is the Alpina B3 with 456 HP engine with twin turbo and a torque of 516 Nm, which is also not available for all markets.