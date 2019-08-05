The seeds of apples and cancer: for dozens of years it was kept secret!
Any industry medical industry built on big money. Annually, there are conferences and symposia that gather scholars from all over the world. States allocate multimillion-dollar grants for the development of medicine. There are dozens and hundreds of charities that hold art events and auctions to raise funds.
The new drugs appear every month, before it passed several levels of test for toxicity. Behind all this is the one and only truth. If effective drugs will eventually be found, all these people will lose their jobs. Lost the meaning of the conferences and congresses, development and projects. People can be cured.
Whatever medication you suggested, it is designed for temporary improvement or relative health. It is better and safer natural remedies in the fight against the disease as there was no and no. Maybe someday they will, but right now another alternative to chemical treatment is not found.
Vitamin B17
Of course, a healthy skepticism has not been canceled. It always seems that natural remedy is too weak to deal with a serious disease. You can drink herbal tea and feel better for colds, but to the cancer to be treated is unlikely.
And that’s not so! In fact, in nature there is everything necessary for the health and longevity of man. If he will not be disturb and will not consistently undermine your health, you will be able to live to a ripe old age a strong, happy and confident in their abilities. And anyone but himself is not good.
About the kernels of apricot pits, and Apple, plum and peach has long been known. There has been talk about the dangers and benefits of the bones, and then pop up stating that they contain hydrocyanic acid and its compounds (cyanides). Yes, the cyanide in the kernel of the seed really is. It is the cyanide is responsible for the bitter taste of these beans. But it contains in bonded form and is part of a substance, called amygdalin.
Amygdalin can be divided into four components. It is actually cyanide, benzaldehyde and two molecules of glucose. The first two substances, undoubtedly, poisonous. But in a healthy body, in healthy tissues, they do not disintegrate. They are simply excreted along with the urine through the tissue in transit. But in the tissues cancer the amygdalin breaks down into components, the cyanide and benzaldehydeare released.
It turns out, the infected tissue is exposed to the toxic effects of these substances. Malignant cells are killed, and the tumor breaks down from the inside. Sounds fantastic, but nevertheless, glucose in this case is the bait. Cancerous tissue fed by the fermentation of glucose. The fermentation process takes place under the influence of the enzyme beta-glucosidase.
Beta-glucosidase amygdalin actually opens, letting in the enemy cell of toxic substances. Sort of turns the internal chemotherapy of completely natural origin. The advantages of amygdalin is indisputable — it does not harm healthy cells, but at the same time destroys the malignant cells, thereby purifying the body.
Why pharmaceutical companies are silent about the use of amygdalin? We talked about this at the very beginning. Not beneficial to anyone to treat people, beneficial to heal them. While the person is alive, he clings to the illusory opportunity. Patient will undergo the medical courses, to be irradiated by the handful to swallow the most incredible capsules and tablets, if he’ll promise that he’ll make it another month.
Found amygdalin a long time ago, in 1952. Then it’s cleaned, manufactured, powder form, then capsules. Everything was ready for laboratory teststhat amygdalin is also passed. He received several names. One of them — “laetril”, and the other B17. The Creator of the drug Ernst Crabb found that the properties of amygdalin is very similar to the properties of the b vitamins because at that time it was known only 16, amygdalin received 17 serial number.
In addition to standard laboratory tests on animals, Ernst tried “laetril” on myself to convince the public of its safety. In 1971 the use of “Laetrile” banned after testing at a scientific Institute to Sloan-Kettering, and the drug is classified. Ernst has not accepted this state of Affairs and called on the help of journalist Edward Griffin. At the same time the representative of the Institute, Dr. Ralph moss, spoke against the ban “Laetrile”.
Dr. moss claimed that the results of tests that led to the ban of the drug were falsified, and as a confirmation of his words broke a contract with a dishonest institution. Subsequently, Ernst Kreb wrote the book “Life without cancer”, which describes in detail the impact of amygdalin on the body, damage of chemotherapy and the need to move to natural cures.
To deny treatment vitamin impossible. It is now produced in Mexico. There are qualitative analogues in Russia and Ukraine. There are techniques that you can apply for treatment, and do not need to resort to poisoning the already weakened body. Chances are, you only need to know how to use them. Share this info with your friends. Perhaps someone will find in it the hope wisdo