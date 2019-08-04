The seeds of this plant is useful in diabetes
They also protect against arthritis.
The doctors said that pumpkin seeds provide effective protection from arthritis and diabetes.
They contained omega-6 and omega-3 fatty acids reduce the risk of dangerous diseases.
Named variety of seeds are extremely popular. The first beneficial effect is the reduction in the risk of developing arthritis. At the same time, when developing the disease fatty acids can bring relief from pain.
In the second case the seeds are a source of dietary protein, can suppress hunger. They contain iron, providing a high level of energy and protect from headaches spasms. Seeds have a diuretic effect, acting as a diuretic drug, thanks to the amino acids. They are antibacterial agents in the fight against parasitic worms of intestine.
Diabetes seeds improve control of blood sugar levels, regulating insulin production. They should be used for the prevention of depression, as they balance the hormonal imbalance at the expense of amino acids. The latter are responsible for the hormones that play an important role in the regulation of human behavior, at the same time, comes better sleep and mood.
It is recommended that men eat pumpkin seeds because they maintain prostate health due to the contained zinc.