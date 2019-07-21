The seizure by Iran of British tankers: London accuses Moscow (video)
Sunday, July 21, Britain appealed to the UN Security Council in connection with the seizure of the tanker Stena Impero in the Strait of Hormuz. “According to international standards, the right of transit passage through an international Strait should not be broken”, — emphasized in circulation. London condemns the actions of Iran.
The British side claims that Stena Impero was in the territorial waters of Oman, when the vessel was detained by fighters of the Islamic revolution guards Corps (IRGC). “Thus, the action of Iran constituted an illegitimate interference”, the statement stresses.
London’s position was supported by his closest allies. NATO has expressed serious concern about “the destabilizing actions of Iran”. The representative of the Alliance condemned the detention of the British tanker, calling it “an attack on the freedom of navigation”.
Foreign Minister of Germany Heiko Mas warned against the escalation of the conflict in the Strait of Hormuz. “We are talking about how to prevent war. This is the aim of all the efforts of the European partners and the States in the region”, stated Mas in an interview with German newspaper Bild am Sonntag. The Minister urged Iranian authorities to make concessions. “That Tehran should react to the situation responsibly and to stop a spiral of escalation”, — said the head of the German foreign Ministry.
Tehran officially acknowledged that oil tanker Stena Impero was arrested on July 19, the Islamic revolutionary guard Corps (IRGC) in the Strait of Hormuz. The Iranian authorities accused the ship of violating the rules of international navigation. It is alleged that the tanker entered the territorial waters of Iran and crashed into the Iranian fishing vessel. The captain of the vessel tried unsuccessfully to contact the crew of the tanker to prevent the collision. Stena Impero on its signals did not respond.
After that there were three boats and a helicopter of the revolutionary guards. On the deck of the tanker landed six armed soldiers, who ordered the crew to change course. After that connection with Stena Impero was interrupted.
Sunday, July 21, the head of the Organization of ports and Maritime of Iran Mohammad Rastad said all 23 people aboard the British tanker are safe. According to him, currently they are delivered to the port of Bandar Abbas in southern Iran. Sailors remain on the ship under international rules.
Although Stena Impero — British tanker British subjects in the composition of the team. The captain of a vessel — the citizen of India. Three sailors — citizens of Russia. The rest — the citizens of India, Latvia and the Philippines.
The British newspaper the Mirror reported that intelligence services of the UK examine the involvement of Russia to the capture of the tanker. Experts of British intelligence MI-6 believe that the Russian security services wielding spyware computer programs, sent the team Stena Impero about the coordinates on the GPS. As a result, the tanker strayed off course and was adjacent to the territorial waters of Iran.
Tehran was ready for it. Russian intelligence and the revolutionary guards have long established cooperation among themselves in Syria and more than once exchanged important information. In MI-6 believe that the sanction on carrying out such operations as the seizure of a foreign vessel could only be answered personally by the President of Russia Vladimir Putin.
Moscow while these statements are not commented. In Russia are concerned that under arrest was three Russians. However, as stated by the coordinator of the International transport workers ‘ Federation (ITF) in Russia Sergey Fishov, the sailors are not in danger from the Iranian side. According to him, the Russians in the security, because they are not captured pirates. He noted that the boat is reminiscent of the response, as Iran promised to repay for the delay of its tankers in Gibraltar. Fishov expressed confidence that all the sailors freed on bail.
Indeed, in the Strait of Gibraltar was stopped Iranian tanker. According to British authorities, he was smuggling oil to Syria in violation of international sanctions. Tehran then threatened that will not leave such hostile actions without response.
The Minister of foreign Affairs of great Britain Jeremy hunt after the capture Stena Impero promised Iran of “serious consequences”. He stressed that we are not talking about military intervention. However, London can take freezing Iranian assets, and other stringent measures. While the British government urged all British vessels to temporarily abandon routes passing near Iranian waters. And the hunt will take part in an emergency meeting of the government’s emergency Committee (COBRA) to discuss the incident and response.
This is not the first incident with the tankers in the Strait of Hormuz. In June there had been committed two acts of sabotage. The US and Britain blamed Iran.
