The selected map will open the way to your fortune
Intuitively select one card
Card # 1
Your angels ask you to share freely your gifts and talents with the world without worrying about financial benefits. Just do more of what you love! It will attract into your life abundance! You have to push the walls that you have erected between yourself and others to feel safe! This does not mean that you will jeopardize your personal boundaries, on the contrary soon you will realize that you don’t need these walls, and you can have a healthy relationship with others.
Card No. 2
Learning something new from a teacher that can inspire you in that you went outside your comfort zone can help you to bring into your life the abundance, but also create valuable connections with the people around you. When you touch the lives of others with a creative approach, you will begin to discover all new doors! As a bonus you will also find that your psychic abilities begin to blossom.
Card # 3
Leave your financial worries. Stop doubt that you will not be able to afford to listen to your spiritual guidance. Start doing what you can and want. Pay attention to the signs of synchronicity that will help you move forward in life. Start small. A new opportunity advance in your career is not far off. It’s exciting times.