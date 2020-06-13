The semifinal match on the Cup “Juventus” – “Milan” in Italy, restartovat football season (updated) (video)
Semi-final second leg match in the Coppa Italia between Juventus and AC Milan was held at the Turin “the Allianz Stadium” without spectators. But if they were a – head if they saw. The meeting ended in a draw – 0:0.
It is noteworthy that the two heroes of the first match in Milan – Ante Rebić from Milan and Cristiano Ronaldo from them this time was in the role of anti-heroes.
Recall, the first semi-final match between these two teams, which took place without a single day exactly 4 months ago on 13 February, ended in a draw – 1:1. The score was opened Rebić in the 61st minute, and restored the status quo Ronaldo converting a penalty kick on 90+1 minute.
At intervals of one minute these two players was in the midst of the return match.
First, at the 17 th minute Cristiano with the help of referee Daniele Orsato and VAR earned a penalty kick and successfully it is not implemented.
Cristiano Ronaldo
And a minute later came to the forefront of the Ante, for some reason, decided to demonstrate mastery of unusual for a football player discipline – kung fu. The same Orsato ability Horvath to retrain – impressed. As a result, Rebić was shown a red card and left the visitors in the minority until the end of the meeting.
The numerical advantage the hosts did not use, but thanks to the result of the first match, bezgolevoy a draw in Turin was enough to reach the final.
Rival Juventus in the final match will be determined on Saturday in the match, “Napoli” – “inter”. The first match between these teams in Milan won the Neapolitans – 1:0.
