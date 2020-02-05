The Senate passed a final decision on the impeachment trump
Wednesday, February 5, the U.S. Senate held a final vote on the impeachment of the 45th President of the USA of Donald trump.
5 Feb at 16:00 on the East coast of the United States in the United States Senate began the final vote on the impeachment of Donald trump.
Due to the fact that the Senate majority keeps nominating trump the Republican party (53 seats), the opponents of the current President did not have the sufficient number (two-thirds — 67) votes for the removal of the President from his post.
The voting was as follows
The first charge (abuse of power):
- 52 senators called for a justification of trump;
- 48 for his accusation.
The second accusation (trying to prevent the Congress):
- 53 — justification trump;
- 47 — for his conviction.
Presided during the vote, the head of the Supreme court John Roberts. Senators, one after another said, “guilty” or “innocent”, in their opinion, Donald trump.
It is noteworthy that Republican Senator Mit Romney supported the impeachment of trump (the first charges), becoming the first Senator in US history, supported the charges against the President representing his party.
The basis of the case of impeachment is the allegation that trump deliberately refused military aid to Ukraine to exert pressure on the country to conduct an investigation against Joe Biden and his son hunter Biden, who has served on the Board of Directors of Burisma, the largest gas company of Ukraine, while his father was Vice-President of the United States.
Trump maintained that he acted appropriately.
Officially articles include accusations of Donald trump in the abuse of office for their own political gain, and obstructing the attempts of Congress to investigate his actions.
That trump is likely to justify, and the chances of his removal are minimal, said most news sources and analysts before the final vote. In addition to the majority of Republicans in the Senate, in favor of this result said the fact that over the long history of the country no President of the United States were eliminated from the post by impeachment. Although a real threat of impeachment still forced a President to resign voluntarily.
Impeachment trump: on the initiative of the Democrats before the final vote
- Held in late July, a telephone conversation of President Vladimir Zelensky and the President of the United States Donald trump is interested in the congressmen in the investigation of the fact, not trying trump and his attorney Rudolph Giuliani to put pressure on Ukraine in order to help the election campaign trump in 2020.
- In September, the Democrats announced the launch of a formal inquiry of impeachment of the President of the United States, the impetus for which was the conversation of the Ukrainian and American leaders.
- Shortly thereafter, the U.S. State Department published a transcript of the conversation of President Vladimir Zelensky and U.S. President Donald trump.
- On 9 October the White house officially announced the refusal to cooperate with an investigation into impeachment. In the presidential administration charges called “baseless” and “unconstitutional”.
- On October 31 the members of the house of representatives of the United States Congress approved a resolution under which the investigation regarding the possibility of making the impeachment of the President of the United States Donald Trump moves on to the public stage.
- On 13 November the House of representatives of the U.S. Congress began holding public hearings in the investigation of the question of impeachment against the President of Donald trump: 10 channels broadcast session, 13.8 million Americans watched the broadcast.
- At the second hearing focused on the testimony of Marie L. Yovanovitch, the former Ambassador of the USA in Ukraine. Jovanovic was dismissed from his post as head of the US diplomatic mission in Kiev in may. Democrats argued that Jovanovic was the victim of a campaign organized by Rudy Giuliani, a personal lawyer trump.
- On November 19 Committee on intelligence of the house of representatives were Jennifer Williams, Alexander Vindman, Kurt Volker and Tim Morrison.
- 3 report of impeachment against the President of Donald trump’s abuse of power published the intelligence Committee of the house of representatives of the Congress of the United States.
- On 7 December the report on impeachment was published by the Committee of judicial Affairs of the house of representatives responsible for the formulation of specific charges.
- 10 Dec Democrats have published two articles of impeachment — abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
- On 16 December, the Legal Committee of the house of representatives of the U.S. Congress released a report recommending that the U.S. House of representatives to impeach the US President Donald Trump and the Senate to remove him from office.
- On the eve of a vote in the House of representatives on the resolution on impeachment of the President of the United States, which was scheduled for 18 December, Donald trump has sent a sharp letter to the speaker of the house Nancy Pelosi.
- December 18, the House of representatives of the U.S. Congress impeach President Donald Trump on charges of abuse of office for their own political gain, as well as obstructing attempts to investigate his actions.
- Trump became the third President in U.S. history who got impeached.
- 21 January in the us Senate began a full trial on the case concerning the impeachment of the President of the United States Donald trump. Republicans make up the majority of the upper house, did everything possible to expedite the process.
- On January 31, the U.S. Senate decided on the date of the final vote on whether to declare the impeachment and refused to call witnesses in the case.
- We also learned how much it cost the Americans the impeachment process trump.
