The sensation ended the main fight of tournament on the mixed single combats UFC 249 (video)
Justin Geydzhi (left) and Tony Ferguson
In the U.S. Jacksonville (Florida) passed tournament on the mixed single combats UFC 249.
The tournament was played without spectators due to pandemic coronavirus.
In the main confrontation between two Americans: Tony Ferguson (25-3) and Justin Geydzhi (21-2). At stake was the WBC interim champion in the lightweight division. The clear favorite was considered Ferguson.
The fight ended in a fifth round technical knockout after the team Ferguson was asked to stop the fight.
Note that the whole fight took place in the counter any of the elements of combat soldiers not demonstrated.
Relatively equal was only the first round. In subsequent rounds full advantage possessed Geydzhi.
Ferguson only demonstrated the ability to take a punch. Seriously “zastarela” Tony in the 3rd round after a series of missed from a tough series in the head.
In the future, the battle had taken a unilateral character and after Ferguson missed another powerful blows, the referee stopped the fight. Tony suffered their first defeat since 2012.
Geydzhi and became the interim champion of the world lightweight champion and top contender to fight against the Russian Habib Nurmagomedov.
The statistics of fight Ferguson – Geydzhi.