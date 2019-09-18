The sentence Pavel Ustinov: Russian actors demand a retrial in court
Moscow courts continue to consider the case of the Russians, whom police arrested during the mass protests in the Russian capital. We will remind, during July and August, tens of thousands of people on Saturday took to the streets of Moscow to Express their disagreement with the way it conducted the election campaign to the Moscow city Duma. Refusal of registration received almost all the opposition candidates.
Despite the fact that the action was peaceful, police officers and soldiers of Regardie acted very harshly, dispersing demonstrators. Only two protests — 27 July and 3 August, security forces detained about 2,500 people. Got all — the elderly, women, or people who happened to be nearby. One of the detainees without any reason turned out to be 23-year-old actor Pavel Ustinov. On 3 August he was waiting for a friend near the subway station on Pushkin square with a smartphone in hand. In the action did not participate. Paul ran four guards and twisted it. One of the men sprained her arm.
This trauma became the basis for the charges against Ustinov, the Prosecutor’s office. He was charged with violence against a representative of authorities. Monday, September 16, the Tver court of Moscow has sentenced Paul to three-and-a-half years in prison! The decision caused first shock, then outrage. Even the leadership of the ruling party “United Russia” expressed its disagreement with the verdict.
Secretary of the General Council of party Andrey Turchak 18 Sep called gross injustice the court’s decision in Paul Ustinov. The politician stressed that repeatedly saw videos from the place of arrest of the young man. “The guy just stood near the subway, not bothering anyone and not disturb the public order… Why the court did not take into account these videos? Why is man to hand down a guilty verdict without giving the defense the opportunity to present all the arguments? It is unfair and unjust, “said Turchak.
The video, which the court refused to attach to the case, demonstrate how everything was. Guardsman tripped and fell during the arrest. “Istanov not attack anyone, not pushed, not even touched, “—said Turchak.
. Wednesday, September 18, at the administration building of the President of Russia in Moscow have passed single pickets in support of the convict. The event was attended by actors Irina Starshenbaum, Nikita Efremov, Alexander Bortech Philip Gerstein, Alexander Gorchilin. All the participants lined up behind each other and take turns standing at the entrance to the administration with a poster in support of Ustinov.
In his defense publicly, also made many famous actors: Danila Kozlovsky, Elizaveta Boyarskaya, Sergey Bezrukov.
“The video of the arrest clearly shows that Pasha did not resist the officers of Regardie, and Riot police, he shouted slogans. And most importantly, this video in court was not considered as proof. I think it’s a completely fabricated case. I think it’s an absolute outrage and lynching. I think we need to draw the authorities ‘ attention to the fact that there was another lynching and arbitrariness“, — a video with such a statement was published on his page in Instagram actor Alexander PAL.
“I have still fresh in the memory, the case of Ivan Golunova, and is admired as a journalistic shop United. I think we can do that, “said Nikita Efremov, Recalling the liberation of the journalist Ivan Golunova.
“I’m scared when that happens. I’m scared physically. I’m scared that the young man 24 years of age are not able to prove in court their innocence, as the court video recording in attention will not accept. It surprises me and scares, “wrote popular actress Anna chipovskaya.
“I don’t know what you need to do to be heard, and whether it makes sense to record such a video, but the silence became unbearable. An innocent man cannot be put in jail. We must all work together to talk about it. Free Pavla Ustinov, “he recorded a video message, the actress Yulia Snigir.
In defense of the 23-year-old actor also made a humorist and showman Maxim Galkin, musicians Sergey Shnurov and Vyacheslav Petkun, actress Victoria Isakova, ravshana Kurkova, Irina Starshenbaum. The evening of 17 September in a number of Moscow theatres, the actors, coming to bow after the performance, the audience was reminded about the verdict Ustinov.
Commissioner for human rights in Russia Tatyana Moskalkova has requested a judicial decision in the case of the actor. She stated that she intends to “clarify the situation”.
Pavel Ustinov was born in Krasnoyarsk region in a large family. After graduation, he moved to Moscow. In 2017, he graduated from the High school of performing arts Konstantin Raikin. Passed military service in Regardie. Starred in the TV series “Morozova” and in a cameo role in the film by Fyodor Bondarchuk “Attraction”.
