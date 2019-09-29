The September snow storm in the USA: 5 things not to leave in the car in cold weather
This year in the US, the first snow fell very early — North-West of the country at the end of September were dangerous winter storm. In this weather many people prefer to stay at home, but that machine for a long time remain parked on the streets.
While there are things that are dangerous to leave in the car during cold weather, the newspaper writes Weather.com.
1. Smartphone
Lithium-ion batteries of this device can stop working, if you freeze during severe frosts.
2. Beer or carbonated soft drinks
Water entering into the composition of these drinks, when frozen expands, so cans and bottles with them during freezing can burst.
3. Canned
Exceptionally cold weather can damage the integrity of the cans of canned food.
4. Medication
Some medications, particularly insulin, under the influence of frost can lose their therapeutic properties.
5. Musical instruments
Frost can lead to cracks of wooden parts of musical instruments.