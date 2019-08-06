The Serbian scored a goal unmatched in the style of Ronaldo (video)

| August 6, 2019 | Sport | No Comments
Сербский футболист забил бесподобный гол в стиле Роналду (видео)

George Despotovic

Yesterday completed the 4th round of the Russian Premier League.

In the final match in Grozny, “Akhmad” took “Orenburg”.

In the 64th minute, the captain of the guests George Despotovic evened the score 1:1.

The Serbian striker has been at the Zenith to catch the ball on the leg in the fall by himself.

Goal-handsome didn’t save the guests from a fourth defeat in the championship – “Ahmad” won 2:1.

Fantastic shot of Despotovica 1:40 of the video.

